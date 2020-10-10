Hero MotoCorp Q3 PAT may dip 3% YoY to Rs. 892 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its Third quarter (July-September 20) earnings estimates for the Auto and auto ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Hero MotoCorp to report net profit at Rs. 892 crore down 3% year-on-year (up 1355% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 27 percent Y-o-Y (up 223 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,609 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13 percent Y-o-Y (up 1052 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,246 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.