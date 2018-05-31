App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank jumps 4% ahead of opening of FII trading window on June 1; Macquarie sees buying worth $1bn

The SEBI decided to open the window for institutional trading series (6 lakh series) just for a day on June 1, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of HDFC Bank gained almost four percent during the morning trade as investors made big bets ahead of the FII buying window being opened on June 1.

The SEBI decided to open the window for institutional trading series (6 lakh series) just for a day on June 1, 2018. In fact, the regulator has decided to scrap the mechanism from July 1 onwards. This has led to an increase in demand for the stock.

This is popularly known as the FII Trading Window – when stocks get into FII restriction, there is a separate window on which only FIIs trade so that FIIs still have the option of buying the stock. Since the buyer will be purchasing from another FII, it ensures that there is no change in FII shareholding. For stocks in demand this usually leads to an FII premium

Global research firm Macquarie expects a huge quantum of buying on June 1. “The scrapping of FII window will increase the quantum of buying that will come in on 1st June. The buying could be more than US$1bn on June 1st. We expect the local stock to move up sharply,” it said in a report.

related news

For the uninitiated, this FII trading window is used by such investors when the stocks get into a FII restriction mode. Macquarie’s note further explains that there is a separate window which only FIIs trade so that they have the option of buying the stock.

Image63152018

Since the buyer will be purchasing from another FII, it ensures that there is no change in FII shareholding. For stocks in demand this usually leads to an FII premium, the note further explained.

Further, the report added that the stock sees the highest premium. “It used to be higher than 20% before it came crashing down in February 2017 when the stock opened up for FIIs for a day.

The premium is now running at 3.5%. Stock will be open for FII trading on 1st June – the headroom will be 1.43 % based on our calculations. Now that this will be the last opportunity for FIIs to buy the stock,” the note further added.

The stock has gained around 8 percent in the past one month. Its three-day gain stands at over 2 percent. At 10:30 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 2,091.50, up Rs 44.65, or 2.18 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,126.65.
First Published on May 31, 2018 10:35 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.