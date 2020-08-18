172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|glenmark-pharma-shares-trade-lower-after-clsa-retains-sell-5721151.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma shares trade lower after CLSA retains 'sell'

The global research firm has maintained sell call on the stock and has raised target to Rs 470 from Rs 420 per share.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharma share price was down over a percent intraday on August 18 after CLSA retained a sell call on the stock.

The global research firm has maintained sell call on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 470 from Rs 420 per share. It is of the view that the pharma company's Q1 PAT was way ahead of estimates, boosted by lower opex and one-off gains from forex, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

CLSA has raised its FY21/22CL EPS by 18/8 percent. Weak US, Latin America and rest of the world with respect to investments in clinical pipeline is likely to be a drag on earnings.

Close

Glenmark Pharma, however, reported more than two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 254.04 crore for the quarter ended June. The pharma company had reported a net profit of Rs 109.28 crore for the April-June period in 2019-20.

related news

Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,344.78 crore for the first quarter, as compared to Rs 2,322.87 crore in the year-ago period, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Nomura has a buy call on Glenmark with a target of Rs 663 per share. It is of the view that Q1 results were operationally ahead of estimates. It is undertaking initiatives on cost control; part of the lower cost may sustain beyond the pandemic, said a CNBC-Tv18 report.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 10:08 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Glenmark Pharma

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.