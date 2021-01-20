MARKET NEWS

Gateway Distriparks share price locked at 20% upper circuit as profit nearly doubles in Q3

Total sales grew 3.88 percent to Rs 316.29 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 304.48 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
 
 
Gateway Distriparks share price touched a 52-week high and was locked in the upper circuit on January 20 after the company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended December 2020.

There were pending buy orders of 621,325 shares, with no sellers available.

The company reported a 99.02 percent jump in its consolidated profit at Rs 32.62 crore in the quarter ended December. The company had posted a profit of Rs 16.39 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

Rail container volumes were up 8.8 percent to 67, 042 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) as against 61,634 TEUs in the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21, while the CFS business declined 11 per cent to 84060 TEUs, which was 94,337 TEUs in December quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

At 15:19 hrs, Gateway Distriparks was quoting at Rs 140.85, up Rs 23.45, or 19.97 percent on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Gateway Distriparks
first published: Jan 20, 2021 03:45 pm

