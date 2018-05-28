App
May 28, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GAIL India advances 4% as Jefferies maintains buy rating with target Rs 400

Jefferies expect FY19 to be stronger, helped by higher crude.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of GAIL India added 4.2 percent intraday Monday as foreign brokerage house Jefferies has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 400 per share.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 1,021 in Q4FY18, up 293 percent from Rs 260 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

The profit in fourth quarter was higher due to a one-off impairment GAIL had taken on its investment in Dabhol LNG terminal in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The company's profit fell 19% on quarter on quarter basis, but it still left FY18 EPS 32 percent higher, said Jefferies.

Jefferies expect FY19 to be stronger, helped by higher crude.

With valuations modest at 9-12x P/E, the risk-reward skewed to the upside, it added.

At 11:45 hrs GAIL India was quoting at Rs 333, up Rs 13.40, or 4.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

