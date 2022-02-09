Early signs of normal monsoon and what it means for Indian stock market...

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Climate phenomena such as El Nino and La Nina have had an important bearing on Indian monsoon over the years. While it is still early days, there are weather forecasting models that can provide a glimpse to the future. In a year, when commentaries from FMCG players suggest a demand slowdown in rural areas, a normal monsoon will be among the most important factors to look at. El Nino-Southern Oscillation Effect El Nino and La Nina are two natural climate phenomena...