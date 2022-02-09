MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Early signs of normal monsoon and what it means for Indian stock market...

    Initial weather forecasts suggest India would have a normal monsoon this year. This would lead to strong performance in rural related sectors such as FMCG, agrochemicals, tractors and two wheelers

    Anubhav Sahu
    Neha Gupta
    February 09, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
    Early signs of normal monsoon and what it means for Indian stock market...

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Climate phenomena such as El Nino and La Nina have had an important bearing on Indian monsoon over the years. While it is still early days, there are weather forecasting models that can provide a glimpse to the future. In a year, when commentaries from FMCG players suggest a demand slowdown in rural areas, a normal monsoon will be among the most important factors to look at. El Nino-Southern Oscillation Effect El Nino and La Nina are two natural climate phenomena...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | TVS Motor's profit margins rev up amid headwinds

      Feb 8, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tata Steel makes a fine balance, why Fed is behind the curve, Chart of the Day, the Recovery Tracker and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | A compliment from Mr Chidambaram

      Feb 5, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

      Former FM may have dubbed this year’s Budget as ‘the most capitalist ever’, but statistics suggest otherwise

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers