    Dynacons Systems shares up 4% on bagging Rs 79.47-crore order

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
    The project covers 5 years and will have a guaranteed uptime of minimum 99.95% for 24 x 7 x 365.

     
     
    Dynacons Systems and Solutions share price rose 4 percent intraday on June 20 after the company received a Rs 79.47-crore order from Union Bank of India.

    The project involves the supply, installation, configuration, implementation and maintenance of all-flash hyper-converged infrastructure nodes and software solutions for the expansion of the bank's on-premises private cloud under rate contract from Union Bank of India.

    The project will run for five years and will have a guaranteed uptime of a minimum 99.95 percent for 24 x 7 x 365, the company said.

    Dynacons Systems posted a 91.7 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 12.32 crore from Rs 6.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    At 1.29 pm, the share was quoting at Rs 491.60, up Rs 14.00, or 2.93 percent, on the NSE.

    It touched a 52-week high of Rs 555.80 on January 30, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 252.05 on August 17, 2022. It is trading 11.55 percent below its 52-week high and 95.04 percent above its 52-week low.

    The Mumbai-headquartered company offers consulting services, system inetgration, networking solutions, software solutions, IT infrastructure management and security solutions.

    first published: Jun 20, 2023 01:44 pm