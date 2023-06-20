Dynacons Systems shares up 4% on bagging Rs 79.47-crore order

The project covers 5 years and will have a guaranteed uptime of minimum 99.95% for 24 x 7 x 365.

Dynacons Systems and Solutions share price rose 4 percent intraday on June 20 after the company received a Rs 79.47-crore order from Union Bank of India.

The project involves the supply, installation, configuration, implementation and maintenance of all-flash hyper-converged infrastructure nodes and software solutions for the expansion of the bank's on-premises private cloud under rate contract from Union Bank of India.

The project will run for five years and will have a guaranteed uptime of a minimum 99.95 percent for 24 x 7 x 365, the company said.

Dynacons Systems posted a 91.7 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 12.32 crore from Rs 6.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At 1.29 pm, the share was quoting at Rs 491.60, up Rs 14.00, or 2.93 percent, on the NSE.

It touched a 52-week high of Rs 555.80 on January 30, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 252.05 on August 17, 2022. It is trading 11.55 percent below its 52-week high and 95.04 percent above its 52-week low.

The Mumbai-headquartered company offers consulting services, system inetgration, networking solutions, software solutions, IT infrastructure management and security solutions.