Dilip Buildcon shares gains 2% on bagging NHAI project

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 441.50 on January 13, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 193.40 on March 25, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 12:03 PM IST
 
 
Dilip Buildcon share price rose more than 2 percent intraday on December 15 as after the company said it had received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from NHAI for a hybrid annuity mode project in Gujarat.

The project includes four laning of Dhrol-Bhadra Patiya sectlon of NH-151A and Bhadra Patiya-Pipaliya Section of NH-151A in Gujarat through public private partnership (PPP) on design, build, operate and transfer basis.

The project has to be completed is 24 months, while the operation period will be 15 years from the COD.

At 1127 hours, Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 393, up Rs 5.10, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.

TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Dilip Buildcon
