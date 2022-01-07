MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy VRL Logistics; target of Rs 540: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on VRL Logistics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated January 06, 2022.

Broker Research
January 07, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on VRL Logistics


We hosted the management of VRLL to get an understanding of the current business scenario and its outlook. The management is optimistic on VRLL's growth prospects over the next couple of years. A shift towards the organized sector would result in robust business opportunities for the larger players in this space. In the near term, stabilization of fuel prices and improved volumes will benefit this sector. VRLL is focusing on the high-margin LTL business (driven by the B2B segment) and is expanding its network into newer markets.


Outlook


We expect VRLL to clock a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of ~19%/19%/45% over FY21-24E. We reiterate our Buy rating, with a TP of INR540/share (35x FY24E EPS).


At 13:25 hrs VRL Logistics was quoting at Rs 461.60, down Rs 5.25, or 1.12 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 480.00 and an intraday low of Rs 460.20.

It was trading with volumes of 9,377 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 13,684 shares, a decrease of -31.47 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.94 percent or Rs 4.45 at Rs 466.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 534.00 and 52-week low Rs 165.00 on 11 November, 2021 and 28 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.56 percent below its 52-week high and 179.76 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,077.94 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #VRL Logistics
first published: Jan 7, 2022 01:38 pm

