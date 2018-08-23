Buy Voltamp; target of Rs 1320: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Voltamp

The demand scenario for capital goods makers in general remains weak. In this scenario, the company's focus remains on taking good quality orders that are fairly priced and have reasonably good credit profile. This is manifested in the company's balance sheet which has shown continued improvement in cash generation.

Outlook

Voltamp remains one of the best stocks to play future upturn in industrial demand. Maintain BUY with marginally revised price target of Rs 1320 (Rs 1350 earlier), valuing the stock at 13x FY20E earnings.

