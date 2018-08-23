App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltamp; target of Rs 1320: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Voltamp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1320 in its research report dated August 20, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Voltamp


The demand scenario for capital goods makers in general remains weak. In this scenario, the company's focus remains on taking good quality orders that are fairly priced and have reasonably good credit profile. This is manifested in the company's balance sheet which has shown continued improvement in cash generation.


Outlook


Voltamp remains one of the best stocks to play future upturn in industrial demand. Maintain BUY with marginally revised price target of Rs 1320 (Rs 1350 earlier), valuing the stock at 13x FY20E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Voltamp

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

