App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Visaka Industries; target of Rs 250: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Visaka Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated May 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on Visaka Industries


Visaka Industries (VSKI) has reported better-than-expected EBITDA margin in Q4FY20 at 9% (I-Sec: 7.3%), down 240bps YoY due to higher gross margin of 430bps YoY. Vnext and Synthetic yarn segments reported improvement in EBITDA margin by 180bps & 320bps YoY, respectively. However, ACS segment has reported a sharp decline in EBITDA margin by 560bps led by ACS revenue declining 35% YoY due to the lockdown. Vnext segment has reported only 2.5% YoY decline in revenue despite lockdown with incremental volume from new Jhajjar plant.



Outlook


We expect ACS being rural centric & need-based product to have lesser impact on revenue than other two segments in the near term. With stock price correcting significantly amid Covid-19 crisis, we believe valuations are compelling at 5.3x FY20. Maintain BUY.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on May 29, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Visaka Industries

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.