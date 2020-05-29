Buy Visaka Industries; target of Rs 250: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Visaka Industries

Visaka Industries (VSKI) has reported better-than-expected EBITDA margin in Q4FY20 at 9% (I-Sec: 7.3%), down 240bps YoY due to higher gross margin of 430bps YoY. Vnext and Synthetic yarn segments reported improvement in EBITDA margin by 180bps & 320bps YoY, respectively. However, ACS segment has reported a sharp decline in EBITDA margin by 560bps led by ACS revenue declining 35% YoY due to the lockdown. Vnext segment has reported only 2.5% YoY decline in revenue despite lockdown with incremental volume from new Jhajjar plant.

Outlook

We expect ACS being rural centric & need-based product to have lesser impact on revenue than other two segments in the near term. With stock price correcting significantly amid Covid-19 crisis, we believe valuations are compelling at 5.3x FY20. Maintain BUY.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

