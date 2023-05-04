English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1690: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Varun Beverages recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1690 in its research report dated May 02, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 04, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Varun Beverages

    Varun Beverages (VBL) reported strong revenue growth of 38% YoY in 1QCY23, led by robust growth in volumes (up 24.7% YoY) with realization touching INR174/unit (up ~11% YoY). Savings in raw material prices and an improved product mix led to a YoY improvement of 90bp in gross margins. Gross margin/unit case grew 12% YoY to INR91.1, while EBITDA/unit case improved 21% YoY to INR35.6, supported by favorable operating leverage.


    Outlook

    Factoring in 1QCY23 performance, we raise our CY23/CY24 earnings estimates by 6%/3% on the back of better-than-expected realization and margins. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,690.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Varun Beverages - 03 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Varun Beverages
    first published: May 4, 2023 01:39 pm