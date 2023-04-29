Buy UTI Asset Management Company; target of Rs 770: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on UTI Asset Management Company

UTIAMC saw a weak quarter as operating yields at 13bps missed PLe by 5bps due to revenue miss of 5% and opex being higher to PLe by 9%. Other opex spike of 27% QoQ was due to one-time expenses, which is expected to normalize. Equity yields (75bps) declined by 7-8bps YoY in FY23; however, yield contraction in FY24/25E could be lesser than FY23 as lower yielding AuM now makes up for 80% of equity AuM. On a blended basis, we are factoring an average 2bps fall in yields in FY24/25 (5bps in FY23). We cut core earnings by 11% in FY24/25E as we trim revenue by ~4.0%. Valuation is undemanding at 11x on FY25E core EPS and we maintaining multiple at 14x on FY25E core EPS.



Outlook

We see two key levers for stock to re-rate beyond 14x, 1) distribution of excess cash to investors and 2) TATA AMC buying a majority stake in UTIAMC. We lower our TP from Rs830 to Rs770. Retain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

UTI Asset Management Company - 28 -04 - 2023 - prabhu