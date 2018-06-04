Buy Ujjivan Financial Services between Rs 385-389 range: SMC Global

SMC Global

Ujjivan Financial Services closed at Rs 393.80 on 1st June, 2018. It made a 52-week low at Rs 285 on 4th August 2017 and a 52-week high of Rs 434.75 on 11th May 2018. The 200-days exponential moving average (EMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently placed at Rs 373.66.

Short term, medium term and long term bias is looking positive for the stock as it is comfortably trading above 200DEMA. Moreover, it is likely to form an “Inverted Head and Shoulder” pattern on weekly charts which is bullish in nature.

Apart from this, the technical indicators such as RSI and MACD are also suggesting buying for the stock. Therefore, one can buy in the range of Rs 385-389 levels for the upside target of Rs 440-450 levels with a stop loss below Rs 365.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.