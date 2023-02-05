English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy TTK Prestige; target of Rs 980: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on TTK Prestige recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 05, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige

    TTK Prestige is India’s leading player in kitchen solutions and has been successful in transforming itself from a company manufacturing pressure cookers to having an entire gamut of home and kitchen appliances. It continues to be a market leader in the cooker segment and has material share in other appliance and cookware categories • The company, over the years, has maintained its balance sheet strength with strong cash reserves (~Rs 400+ crore) and healthy RoIC of 35%+.

    Outlook

    The company’s ability to generate strong free cash flows and healthy RoIC, compel us to maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value TTK at Rs 980 i.e. 35x FY25E EPS.