you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals, target RS 2,050: Ashish Chaturmohta

Price has been consolidating in a range of Rs 1820 and Rs 1720 odd levels for last few weeks and poised for breakout on the upside.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Ashish Chaturmohta

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has seen major consolidation between Rs 1700 and Rs 1200 odd levels over period for more than two years. In the month of September stock witnessed breakout to touch high of Rs 1873 and then retraced back into below the breakout level. Price found support at 100-day moving average and moved above the breakout.

Price has been consolidating in a range of Rs 1820 and Rs 1720 odd levels for last few weeks and poised for breakout on the upside. Thus, stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 1800 with stop loss below Rs 1720 for target of Rs 2000-2050 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 12:41 pm

