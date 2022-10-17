English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 3104: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3104 in its research report dated October 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 17, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hem Securities report on Titan Company


    Titan Company Q1FY23 consolidated revenues came in at ₹ 9,443Cr, up 172% YoY and 21.13% QoQ. PBIDT for Q1FY23 stood at 1,240Cr, up 578% YoY and 52% QoQ. PBIDTM for Q1FY23 came at 13.13%, 786 bps YoY and 266 bps QoQ. PAT for Q1FY23 stood at ₹790Cr, up 4288% YoY and up 49.9% QoQ.



    Outlook


    With a strong growth outlook, we initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 31.7xFY23 EPS to arrive at the target of 3,104.

    Close

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Titan Company - 171022 - hem

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hem Securities #Recommendations #Titan Company
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 04:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.