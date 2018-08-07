Buy Thangamayil; target of Rs 625: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Thangamayil

Gold jewellery/Silver product volumes declined 9/2% YoY respectively. Despite the top-line disappointment, TJL managed to more than salvage margins led by better product mix. Gross/EBITDA margins expanded 110bp each to 9.7/5.7%. EBITDA/APAT grew by 11/8% (in-line).

Outlook

We revise our DCF-based TP to Rs 625/sh (earlier Rs 650/sh; implied P/E - 23xFY20E EPS) on moderating expectations of growth. Reiterate BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.