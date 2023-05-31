English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 2070: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on TCI Express has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2070 in its research report dated May 29, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 31, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on TCI Express

    TCI Express Limited (TCI) reported better-than-expected standalone net profit for Q4FY2023 led by OPM beat. Higher utilisation and demand from both corporate and SME customers drew improved profitability. The company targets a 17-18% y-o-y revenue growth for FY2024 led by 15% y-o-y volume growth guidance while it expects 100bps y-o-y expansion in OPM. Capex plan of Rs. 500 crore during FY2023-FY2028 would majorly be invested in sorting centres and automation. High aspirations in newly ventured Rail and C2C businesses.

    Outlook

    We retain a Buy on TCI with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,070, considering favourable risk-reward and high earnings growth trajectory over the next two years.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TCI Express - 30 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #TCI Express
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:52 am