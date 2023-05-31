Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 2070: Sharekhan

Buy

TCI Express Limited (TCI) reported better-than-expected standalone net profit for Q4FY2023 led by OPM beat. Higher utilisation and demand from both corporate and SME customers drew improved profitability. The company targets a 17-18% y-o-y revenue growth for FY2024 led by 15% y-o-y volume growth guidance while it expects 100bps y-o-y expansion in OPM. Capex plan of Rs. 500 crore during FY2023-FY2028 would majorly be invested in sorting centres and automation. High aspirations in newly ventured Rail and C2C businesses.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on TCI with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,070, considering favourable risk-reward and high earnings growth trajectory over the next two years.

