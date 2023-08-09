English
    Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 1900: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on TCI Express has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated August 04, 2023.

    August 09, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on TCI Express

    Earnings slightly missed the mark in Q1FY2024 as certain end-user industries gets hit by lower demand. OPMs inched up y-o-y despite a challenging environment. Company lowered revenue growth guidance for FY2024 to 12-14% as it focuses on profitable growth. It largely retained its FY2025 revenue target of over Rs. 1750 crore. Capex plan of Rs. 500 crore over FY2023-FY2028 stays intact towards investment in sorting centres and automation.

    Outlook

    We retain a Buy on TCI with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 1,900 led by a marginal downward revision in earnings and valuation multiples to factor in near term growth sluggish in the logistics sector.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:33 pm

