Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 1900: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on TCI Express

Earnings slightly missed the mark in Q1FY2024 as certain end-user industries gets hit by lower demand. OPMs inched up y-o-y despite a challenging environment. Company lowered revenue growth guidance for FY2024 to 12-14% as it focuses on profitable growth. It largely retained its FY2025 revenue target of over Rs. 1750 crore. Capex plan of Rs. 500 crore over FY2023-FY2028 stays intact towards investment in sorting centres and automation.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on TCI with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 1,900 led by a marginal downward revision in earnings and valuation multiples to factor in near term growth sluggish in the logistics sector.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TCI Express - 07 -08 - 2023 - khan