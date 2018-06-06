Buy Symphony; target of Rs 1710: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Symphony has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1710 in its research report dated June 04, 2018.
KRChoksey's research report on Symphony
Symphony Ltd posted its Q4FY18 results which were below our estimates. Net revenue for the quarter stood at INR 1.5 Bn (-14% YoY). The un-seasonal rainfall in some parts of India impacted the volume sales resulting de-growth during the quarter. For FY18, Consolidated revenue stood at INR 7.9 Bn (+4.4% YoY). EBIDTA for Q4FY18 stood at INR 495 Mn with margins of 31.9% (+445 bps YoY).
Outlook
We anticipate revenue to grow at CAGR of 8-10% and PAT to grow at CAGR of 13-14% between FY17 and FY20E. Currently the stock is trading at a P/E of 40.7x for FY20E EPS, we assign a P/E multiple of 48.5x and recommend “BUY” rating on the stock with a target price of INR 1,710 representing an upside of 19.1%.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.