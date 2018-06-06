App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Symphony; target of Rs 1710: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Symphony has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1710 in its research report dated June 04, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KRChoksey's research report on Symphony

Symphony Ltd posted its Q4FY18 results which were below our estimates. Net revenue for the quarter stood at INR 1.5 Bn (-14% YoY). The un-seasonal rainfall in some parts of India impacted the volume sales resulting de-growth during the quarter. For FY18, Consolidated revenue stood at INR 7.9 Bn (+4.4% YoY). EBIDTA for Q4FY18 stood at INR 495 Mn with margins of 31.9% (+445 bps YoY).

Outlook

We anticipate revenue to grow at CAGR of 8-10% and PAT to grow at CAGR of 13-14% between FY17 and FY20E. Currently the stock is trading at a P/E of 40.7x for FY20E EPS, we assign a P/E multiple of 48.5x and recommend “BUY” rating on the stock with a target price of INR 1,710 representing an upside of 19.1%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Buy #KRChoksey #Recommendations #Symphony

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.