App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Swaraj Engines; target of Rs 2300: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Swaraj Engines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on Swaraj Engines


Swaraj Engines (SWE) reported a decent volume growth on the back of a strong growth in the India tractor industry during 1QFY19. However, considering strong growth reported by M&M’s tractor division, this performance was slightly below our estimates. 1QFY19 EBITDA/PAT improved 13.4%/7.3% YoY, on the back of 14.8% growth in volumes, 5.3% rise in blended realization and 103bps YoY contraction in EBITDA margin.


Outlook


We expect SWE’s return ratios to improve in the years ahead. We value SWE on our differentiated AOCF/EV methodology and arrive at a TP of Rs2,300 (26.9x FY20E EPS) which indicates a 27.7% upside from current levels. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:11 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations #Swaraj Engines

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.