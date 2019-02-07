Buy Swaraj Engines; target of Rs 1828: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Swaraj Engines

Swaraj Engines Ltd (SEL)’s 3QFY19 revenue was in line with estimate (Rs 1.99bn, +8% YoY) while operating margin saw a dip of 17bps YoY/-241bps QoQ to 13.8% owing to 104bps contraction in gross margin. APAT stood at Rs 173mn (flat YoY). Engine volumes grew by 2.7% YoY to 22.569k units while tractor sales at the parent level (M&M) were at 90.72k units (+11% YoY). During 9MFY19, M&M’s tractor production grew by 9% YoY and sales grew 8.5%, inventory is at normal level.

Outlook

We cut our EPS estimate in the range of 4-7% over FY19-21E. Maintain BUY with a reduced TP of Rs 1828 (20x Dec-20E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.