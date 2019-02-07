Buy Swaraj Engines; target of Rs 1828: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Swaraj Engines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1828 in its research report dated January 28, 2019.
HDFC Securities' research report on Swaraj Engines
Swaraj Engines Ltd (SEL)’s 3QFY19 revenue was in line with estimate (Rs 1.99bn, +8% YoY) while operating margin saw a dip of 17bps YoY/-241bps QoQ to 13.8% owing to 104bps contraction in gross margin. APAT stood at Rs 173mn (flat YoY). Engine volumes grew by 2.7% YoY to 22.569k units while tractor sales at the parent level (M&M) were at 90.72k units (+11% YoY). During 9MFY19, M&M’s tractor production grew by 9% YoY and sales grew 8.5%, inventory is at normal level.
Outlook
We cut our EPS estimate in the range of 4-7% over FY19-21E. Maintain BUY with a reduced TP of Rs 1828 (20x Dec-20E EPS).
