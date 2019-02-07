App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Swaraj Engines; target of Rs 1828: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Swaraj Engines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1828 in its research report dated January 28, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Swaraj Engines


Swaraj Engines Ltd (SEL)’s 3QFY19 revenue was in line with estimate (Rs 1.99bn, +8% YoY) while operating margin saw a dip of 17bps YoY/-241bps QoQ to 13.8% owing to 104bps contraction in gross margin. APAT stood at Rs 173mn (flat YoY). Engine volumes grew by 2.7% YoY to 22.569k units while tractor sales at the parent level (M&M) were at 90.72k units (+11% YoY). During 9MFY19, M&M’s tractor production grew by 9% YoY and sales grew 8.5%, inventory is at normal level.


Outlook


We cut our EPS estimate in the range of 4-7% over FY19-21E. Maintain BUY with a reduced TP of Rs 1828 (20x Dec-20E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Swaraj Engines

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.