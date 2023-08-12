English
    Buy Sundram Fasteners; target of Rs 1369: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Sundram Fasteners has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1369 in its research report dated August 08, 2023.

    August 12, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Sundram Fasteners

    Sundram Fasteners Limited (SFL) reported a 40-bps expansion in EBITDA margin at 16%, in line with estimates at 16.1% in Q1FY24. Management has guided to grow ahead of the domestic market and expects export revenue to revive in H2FY2024.

    We maintain our Buy rating on SFL with a revised PT of Rs. 1,369 on expectation of a revival in export revenue from H2FY2024, new orders in the EV segment, successful execution of existing orders in EV and non-auto space, and RM cost tailwind. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 28.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 18.6x its FY2025E estimates.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 11:08 am

