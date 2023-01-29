English
    Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 725: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Sonata Software recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    January 29, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sonata Software

    Sonata Software (Sonata) offers IT services (30%) and product licensing & deployment (70%). The company provides IT services to travel, retail, agri & commodities and manufacturing and software vendors • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >30%).


    We change our rating from HOLD to BUY on the stock. We value Sonata at Rs 725 i.e. 18x P/E on FY25E EPS.