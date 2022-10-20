English
    Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 660: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    October 20, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Sonata Software


    Sonata’s IT services revenue was $58m (TTM $224m), up 2% q/q (4% cc), 14% y/y organic ($ terms, est.) and ~20% cc. Headcount (up 16% y/y) addition shot up to 406 (300 freshers) from just 36 last quarter. The margin was 23.5%, up 108bps q/q, with the bulk of the cost pressures behind. The company will continue to invest in building the sales team but not much pressure on margins is anticipated ahead as investments will be gradual. DSOs went up but are still within the medium-term range. The India business continued on high growth.


    Outlook


    We increase estimates ~5%; target retained at Rs.660 (bonus adjusted), 15x FY25e.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sonata Software - 201022 -anand

    Broker Research
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:08 pm
