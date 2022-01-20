MARKET NEWS

Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 1050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sonata Software recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated January 18, 2022.

January 20, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Sonata Software


Sonata Software (Sonata) offers IT services (30%) and product licensing & deployment (70%). The company provides IT services to travel, retail, agri & commodities and manufacturing and software vendors • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >30%).



Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Sonata at Rs 1,050 i.e. 21x P/E on FY24E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sonata Software
first published: Jan 20, 2022 04:20 pm

