English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2370: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram City Union Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2370 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 30, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Shriram City Union Finance


    SCUF posted a 1QFY23 PAT of INR3.2b, up 55% YoY and 6% QoQ (14% beat). The beat was driven by healthy NII growth of 22% YoY and benign credit costs of 2.7% (steady-state credit costs in the range of 2.5%-3.0%). The quarter was characterized by a healthy ~74% YoY and 5% QoQ growth in disbursements to ~INR79b. AUM grew 17% YoY/4% QoQ to ~INR346b.  Product mix further improved in favor of personal loans (PL) and has aided yields while the ability to lower borrowing costs (despite repo rates inching up) has allowed SCUF to deliver an ~85bp sequential expansion in margins. Asset quality improved with GS3 declining ~20bp QoQ without having to resort to elevated write-offs. Ability to access multiple borrowing sources, including retail fixed deposits, has led to perceptible strength on the liability side.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR2,370 (based on 1.4x FY24E BVPS).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Shriram City Union Finance - 290722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shriram City Union Finance
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 10:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.