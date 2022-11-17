Buy Sheela Foam; target of Rs 3410: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Sheela Foam

Sheela Foam (SFL) is the market leader in domestic mattresses industry with a value market share of ~25% in organised segment. The company’s “Sleepwell” is one of the leading brands in the domestic mattresses industry. Apart from India (contributes ~70% to topline), SFL also manufactures Polyutherene (PU)/technical foams in Australia and Spain with revenue contributions of 15% each. Revenue, earnings grew at CAGR of 11%, 13%, respectively, in FY18-22 • Cash surplus b/s with average three-years RoE, RoCE of 19%, 22% respectively.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at 50x FY24E EPS with revised target price of Rs 3410/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sheela Foam - 14 -11-2022 - icici