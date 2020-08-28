172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-psp-projects-target-of-rs-516-dolat-capital-2-5767831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 516: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on PSP Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 516 in its research report dated August 27, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on PSP Projects


The annual report theme highlights PSP’s strategy of getting bigger by expanding the scale and size, getting better by evolving with time and getting stronger with their team and expertise. PSP’s diversified offerings, robust capabilities and continuous perseverance are led by focus areas of timeliness, quality and safety and vision of growing bigger and stronger.



Outlook


The company, driven by passion and commitment is optimistic about the bright future of the construction industry as urbanization, industrial growth and smart cities will only increase in India.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 28, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Buy #Cyient #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

