you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Prabhat Dairy; target of Rs 220: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Prabhat Dairyr has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated June 08, 2018.

KRChoksey's research report on Prabhat Dairy

During Q4FY18, revenue stood at INR 4.0 Bn (+7.4% YoY), which was below our estimates. For FY18, revenue stood at INR 15.5 Bn (10% YoY). The sales growth was driven by good momentum in value added products. EBIDTA for the quarter, stood at INR 402 Mn (+34.8% YoY), with OPM at 9.9% (+202 bps YoY). During FY18 EBITDA was INR 1.4 Bn (+9% YoY), with OPM at 8.9%. Adjusted PAT for Q4FY18 stood at INR 175.9 Mn as against loss of 17.8 Mn during Q4FY17. PAT During FY18 PAT was INR 4.7 Bn (+0.7% YoY), with NPM at 3% (+5 bps YoY).

Outlook

We expect EBITDA & PAT margins to improve by 150-200 bps and 60-100 bps respectively. At CMP of INR 160, we have a “BUY” rating on the stock with target price of INR 220 and upside of  37.9%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 14, 2018 06:10 pm

tags #Buy #KRChoksey #Prabhat Dairyr #Recommendations

