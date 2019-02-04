Buy Power Grid Corporation; target of Rs 245: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Power Grid Corporation

PGCIL is a good defensive stock, with growth built in by the strong capitalisation outlook over the next three years. Regulatory overhang has also passed with the draft tariffs retaining RoEs at 15.5%.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating with TP of ` 245 with valuation at P/BV 1.7x FY20E.

