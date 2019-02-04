Buy Power Grid Corporation; target of Rs 245: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Power Grid Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on Power Grid Corporation
PGCIL is a good defensive stock, with growth built in by the strong capitalisation outlook over the next three years. Regulatory overhang has also passed with the draft tariffs retaining RoEs at 15.5%.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy rating with TP of ` 245 with valuation at P/BV 1.7x FY20E.
