you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 1280: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1280 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on PI Industries


Management reiterated its growth guidance of more than 20% on revenue front and 50-100 bps margin expansion at operating level. We expect the company to post revenue and earnings CAGR of 20.6% and 31.1%, respectively, during FY2019-FY2021E. Strong performance continues with revenue, EBITDA and PAT surging by 24.5%, 28.4% and 23.6% y-o-y, respectively, during Q1FY2020.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on PI Industries with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,280/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Buy #PI Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan

