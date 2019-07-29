Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 1280: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on PI Industries

Management reiterated its growth guidance of more than 20% on revenue front and 50-100 bps margin expansion at operating level. We expect the company to post revenue and earnings CAGR of 20.6% and 31.1%, respectively, during FY2019-FY2021E. Strong performance continues with revenue, EBITDA and PAT surging by 24.5%, 28.4% and 23.6% y-o-y, respectively, during Q1FY2020.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on PI Industries with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,280/share.

