MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated May 30, 2021.

Broker Research
June 10, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills


The key highlight for Phoenix Mills (PML) was consumption recovery at retail malls. During Q4FY21, total consumption was at Rs 1,435 crore (up 5% QoQ; at ~100% (~94% on like to like basis) of Q4FY20). Reported revenues degrew ~3.4% YoY to Rs 385.9 crore, with core portfolio (commercial + retail + hospitality) revenues down ~14.7% YoY to Rs 329.5 crore, dragged by weak hospitality performance (down ~66% YoY). Reported EBITDA margin were down 620 bps YoY to 44.9%, given the higher mix of residential revenues.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating with unchanged SoTP based target price of Rs 950/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Phoenix Mills #Recommendations
first published: Jun 1, 2021 10:29 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey