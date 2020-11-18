Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 399: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG

We increase our FY21E estimates by 9% to factor in strong H1 performance, delay in commissioning of the Kochi-Mangalore pipeline and make other changes. PLNG is a play on India’s rising LNG imports supported by soft spot LNG prices. We like PLNG’s business model given high earnings visibility. We see limited competition to PLNG’s well-entrenched reach in the LNG business.

Outlook

Reiterate BUY with a DCF based PT of Rs399 (Rs384) on roll over.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.