Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 384: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 384 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG


FY20 was another strong year operationally for PLNG with EBIDTA growth of 21%, volume growth of 10% and blended gross margin of 13%. PLNG is exploring multiple opportunities to source the cheapest gas to India and Tellurian is one of them. Project IRRs to justify any investment. Lowest tariffs, superb pipeline network and well-entrenched reach in the domestic LNG markets to help PLNG compete with new terminals.


Outlook


We tweak our estimates for FY21/22E to factor in FY20 actual performance. PLNG is a play on India’s rising LNG imports supported by soft spot LNG prices. We like PLNG’s business model given high earnings visibility. We see limited competition to PLNG’s well-entrenched reach in the LNG business. Reiterate BUY with a revised DCF based PT of Rs384 (Rs378 earlier).





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Buy #Petronet LNG #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

