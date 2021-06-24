MARKET NEWS

Buy NMDC; target of Rs 215: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on NMDC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated June 24, 2021.

June 24, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on NMDC


NMDC is a play on strong iron ore prices and volumes, well-reflected in its 4QFY21 result – EBITDA at INR42.4b (+53% YoY) and EBITDA/t at INR3,825 (+113% YoY) were the highest ever. We raise our FY22/FY23 EBITDA forecast by 61%/38% to factor in higher pricing and volumes. Reiterate Buy.



Outlook


We value the stock at INR215/share on SOTP, valuing the Iron Ore business at 5.0x FY23E EV/EBITDA. We add the value of the steel plant at 25% of the book value. At CMP, the stock is trading at 4.0x the core Iron Ore Mining business and provides an attractive dividend yield of ~13%. Reiterate Buy.


TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #NMDC #Recommendations
first published: Jun 24, 2021 01:53 pm

