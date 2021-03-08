English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Nippon Life India Asset Management: target of Rs 418: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Nippon Life India Asset Management has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 418 in its research report dated March 05, 2021.

Broker Research
March 08, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Nippon Life India Asset Management


Nippon Life India Asset Management Company (NAM) has shown improved performance of its equity funds, stabilising SIP inflows, and concerns related to loss in market share, which seem to be left behind now. Moreover, efforts taken towards cost optimisation along with expected growth in AUM could result in operating leverage playing out and boosting return on equity (RoE). Given industry tailwinds, improving operational performance, and reasonable valuations (33x/28x its FY2022E/FY2023E EPS; On market cap to AUM basis, NAM at 7.6%, which is at a steep discount to 17% commanded by the industry leader); we see scope for further re-rating of the stock.



Outlook


Consequently, we maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 418.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Nippon Life India Asset Management #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 8, 2021 12:09 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.