    Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya; target of Rs 773: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Narayana Hrudayalaya has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 773 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    May 24, 2022
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Narayana Hrudayalaya


    NARH have announced aggressive capex plan across India and Cayman operations over next 2-3 years. This enhances growth visibility beyond FY24 however in near term it may increase debt and impact return ratios.



    Outlook


    We maintain our estimates and ‘Buy’ rating with TP of Rs773/share, based on 20x FY24E EV/EBITDA for India business and 16x EV/EBITDA for Cayman hospitals. At CMP, stock is trading at 15.7x EV/EBITDA (adj for IND AS) and 26x P/E on FY24E. With strong performance at Cayman, steady pick up in mature India hospitals and ramp-up at new hospitals, we expect EBITDA CAGR of 18% over FY22-24E. Despite capex intensity going up, RoE/RoCE will remain healthy at 24% by FY24E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    #Buy #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Prabhudas Lilladher
    first published: May 24, 2022
