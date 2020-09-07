Buy Nalco; target of Rs 42: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Nalco

Nalco (NACL) surprised with higher-than-expected EBITDA at INR1.29b (est.: INR81m), led by cost reduction in the Aluminum business. However, it was down 33% YoY due to lower prices and volumes. -We raise our FY21 EBITDA estimate by 67% to factor recovery in LME prices, but maintain FY22 estimates. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We value the stock at 5.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR42. Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.