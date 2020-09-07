172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-nalco-target-of-rs-42-motilal-oswal-5807701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nalco; target of Rs 42: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Nalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 42 in its research report dated September 05, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Nalco


Nalco (NACL) surprised with higher-than-expected EBITDA at INR1.29b (est.: INR81m), led by cost reduction in the Aluminum business. However, it was down 33% YoY due to lower prices and volumes. -We raise our FY21 EBITDA estimate by 67% to factor recovery in LME prices, but maintain FY22 estimates. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


We value the stock at 5.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR42. Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 7, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Nalco #Recommendations

