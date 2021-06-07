MARKET NEWS

Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Sumi recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated Jun 03, 2021.

June 07, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Sumi


MSS’ 4QFY21 performance was a beat led by strong performance in India and SMP, as well as lower tax. MSS would continue to benefit from a cyclical recovery in its key businesses as well as from a strong order book and improving efficiencies in SMRPBV. We upgrade our FY22E/FY23E EPS by 16%/20%, factoring in a strong recovery in SMP, India, and PKC, as well as a lower tax rate.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of ~INR300 per share (Mar’23E SoTP).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Motherson Sumi #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Jun 7, 2021 01:58 pm

