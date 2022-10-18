Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 4000: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree Ltd (Mindtree) is a mid-tier IT company with a presence in the US, Europe & RoW catering to BFSI, communication media & technology, retail & travel. Expertise in infrastructure & application catering to Global 2000 clients • Dividend leading margins (>20%) compared to mid-tier IT companies.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Mindtree at Rs 4000 i.e. 25x P/E on FY25E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

