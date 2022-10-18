English
    Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 4000: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Mindtree recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4000 in its research report dated October 14, 2022.

    October 18, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mindtree


    Mindtree Ltd (Mindtree) is a mid-tier IT company with a presence in the US, Europe & RoW catering to BFSI, communication media & technology, retail & travel. Expertise in infrastructure & application catering to Global 2000 clients • Dividend leading margins (>20%) compared to mid-tier IT companies.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Mindtree at Rs 4000 i.e. 25x P/E on FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:47 am
