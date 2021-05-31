Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 980: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated May 29, 2021.
Broker Research
May 31, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra
MM’s 4QFY21 performance was driven by higher realizations in the Auto segment and cost savings. While growth in Tractors is slowing down after robust growth in FY21, the Auto segment is expected to see strong momentum in both LCVs and SUVs (led by new products and easing of supply issues).
Outlook
We cut our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 5%/2% to account for sales loss due to the ongoing lockdown. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR980/share (Mar’23E SoTP).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Read More