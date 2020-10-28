172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kotak-mahindra-bank-target-of-rs-1730-sharekhan-6027841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1730: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1730 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) Q2FY21 numbers were strong with operational numbers beating expectations, stable asset quality (on a proforma basis) which were positives. Even on a proforma basis, GNPA would have been 2.70% and NNPA would have been at 0.74%; stable from Q1 levels), indicating better outlook. Management indicated a shift of gears, to have higher focus on advances growth; with improving outlook (collection efficiency (for September at ~95%) is positive. We value standalone bank at ~3.9x its FY2023E book value and its subsidiaries at ~Rs. 360 per share.


Outlook


We recommend a Buy on KMB with an SOTP based price target (PT) of Rs 1730.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 28, 2020 01:21 pm

#Buy #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

