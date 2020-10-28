Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1730: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) Q2FY21 numbers were strong with operational numbers beating expectations, stable asset quality (on a proforma basis) which were positives. Even on a proforma basis, GNPA would have been 2.70% and NNPA would have been at 0.74%; stable from Q1 levels), indicating better outlook. Management indicated a shift of gears, to have higher focus on advances growth; with improving outlook (collection efficiency (for September at ~95%) is positive. We value standalone bank at ~3.9x its FY2023E book value and its subsidiaries at ~Rs. 360 per share.

Outlook

We recommend a Buy on KMB with an SOTP based price target (PT) of Rs 1730.

