Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 290: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on KNR Constructions

KNR Constructions is one of the leading companies in the roads and highways sector having executed 6,000+ lane km of projects across 12 states in India. The company also has an established presence in irrigation and urban water infrastructure management. Reported 16.3% revenue CAGR over FY17-22 and has consistently delivered industry-leading operating margin of ~20% throughout past three years • Prudent management, robust return ratios (RoCE: 20%+).

Outlook

While near term execution could be muted, we expect the same to pick up pace by FY23 end. We maintain our BUY rating on the company. We value KNR at Rs 290/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.