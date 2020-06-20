App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IRB Infrastructure Developers; target of Rs 139: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on IRB Infrastructure Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 139 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on IRB Infrastructure Developers


For 4QFY20, IRB’s reported decent set of numbers despite construction activities and toll collection coming to halt, largely impacted by the nationwide lockdown in Mar ’20 and Covid-19. However, with partial lifting of lockdown, the company resumed its construction activity at all its sites. Further, toll collection has reached ~70% pre-covid levels in June’20 led by pent-up demand and pick-up in economic activity. To manage cash flow mismatch due to Pandemic, IRB have availed moratorium (relief given by government) on its loans till Aug '20 for its BOT portfolio, post which it expects to be able to service its debt from the rising toll revenues.



Outlook


IRB Infrastructure is one of the largest BOT toll operators in the country having market share of ~22% in the total Golden Quadrilateral projects with over 3,700km of total projects successfully executed. At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 8.7x/3.2x on FY21E/FY22E EPS and is trading at an EV of 10.2x/8.9x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with revised TP of Rs139 (earlier TP of 127).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 10:57 am

tags #Buy #IRB Infrastructure Developers #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 140

10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 140

MP govt rubbishes reports of COVID-19 found in chicken

MP govt rubbishes reports of COVID-19 found in chicken

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.