Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 1135: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ipca Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1135 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.
Ipca Laboratories Limited’s (Ipca) quarterly performance was better than expectation; Resolution of USFDA hurdles could provide further upside. Strong outlook for the next two-three years; Growth across all business verticals to lead to better profitability. We expect the company to report sales/profit CAGR of 16%/27% over FY2019-FY2021.
We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,135.
