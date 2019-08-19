Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 1135: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ipca Laboratories

Ipca Laboratories Limited’s (Ipca) quarterly performance was better than expectation; Resolution of USFDA hurdles could provide further upside. Strong outlook for the next two-three years; Growth across all business verticals to lead to better profitability. We expect the company to report sales/profit CAGR of 16%/27% over FY2019-FY2021.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,135.

