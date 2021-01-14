MARKET NEWS

Buy Infosys: target of Rs 1650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated January 13, 2021.

January 14, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Infosys


Q3FY21 was another stellar quarter, with revenue and margin significantly beating estimates, along with strong deal TCVs, account expansion, and robust FCF generation. Infosys raised revenue growth guidance to 4.5-5% in CC terms from 2-3% earlier and also revised OPM guidance upward to 24-24.5% from 23-24% for FY2021. Infosys is well-placed to capture opportunities from clients’ transformation journeys and cost take-out initiatives given strong digital capabilities and execution track record.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Infosys with a revised price target of Rs. 1,650 as we expect it to clock industry-leading growth in the next couple of years.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 14, 2021 08:38 pm

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; 3 lakh healthcare workers to receive shots on the first day

