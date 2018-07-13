App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2080: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2080 in its research report dated July 10, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank’s Q1FY19 earnings were in-line with expectations and reaffirms our confidence that the bank is structurally poised to achieve Phase IV targets and achieve scale with quality. Loan growth momentum of 29% (more broad-based), sustained CASA (SA grew >50% YoY), and operating leverage supported 20% YoY NII and >27% YoY operating profit growth.

Outlook

Merger update with BhaFin (likely conclusion in Q2FY19). Given strong track record, superior RoA and well-capitalised position, execution risks are minimal. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR2,080 (3.9x FY20E P/ABV).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 13, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations

