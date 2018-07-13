Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2080: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank’s Q1FY19 earnings were in-line with expectations and reaffirms our confidence that the bank is structurally poised to achieve Phase IV targets and achieve scale with quality. Loan growth momentum of 29% (more broad-based), sustained CASA (SA grew >50% YoY), and operating leverage supported 20% YoY NII and >27% YoY operating profit growth.

Outlook

Merger update with BhaFin (likely conclusion in Q2FY19). Given strong track record, superior RoA and well-capitalised position, execution risks are minimal. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR2,080 (3.9x FY20E P/ABV).

