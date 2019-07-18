App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2011: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2011 in its research report dated July 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on IndusInd Bank


Asset Quality Stable: After the IL&FS-led jump in 4QFY19, G/NNPAs are now at 2.15/1.23%. Slippages moderated to Rs 7.25bn (1.53% ann). IIB’s exposure to stressed cos (still std.) fell by ~Rs 3bn QoQ (1.67% vs. 1.9% QoQ) and SMA I & II halved QoQ to 35bps. We still factor elevated slippages (2.4% over FY20-21E) and LLPs of 1.3% over FY20-21E. PCR (43%) consistently lags larger peers. Healthy Book Growth: In spite of higher sell downs (~Rs 75bn vs. ~Rs 67bn QoQ), and controlled growth in the microfinance book, loans grew ~20/3% YoY/QoQ. Ex-BHAFIN, loan growth was healthy at ~26/2%, led by sustained traction in the VF (23%) and PL (58%) segments. Abundant opportunity across asset segments keeps us upbeat on IIB’s growth prospects (est. 28% loan CAGR over FY20-21E), notwithstanding a slowdown in auto sales. BHAFIN Boosts NIMs: After the 4Q dip, NIMs re-bounded ~50bps to 4.05%, led by lower interest reversals and a rise in the share of the high yielding micro book (mostly BHAFIN). We believe that the uptick in high yielding loans in the mix and the large (~44%) fixed rate book can drive NIMs hereon to as much as ~4.4% by FY21E. Near term outlook: The stock should remain range bound given (1) An expected change in leadership, and (2) Std exposure to stressed cos.


Outlook


After a blip in 4Q, IIB is back on track with stable asset quality and a dip in exposure to stressed cos. In-line operating metrics and the sharp dip in provisions (72% QoQ) drove up net earnings (2.1x). Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 2,011 (3.5x Jun-21 ABV of Rs 575).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.